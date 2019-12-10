IN PICTURES: Over 40 firefighter extinguish Luton blaze which gutted first floor of derelict building

Beds Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Crews have now extinguished the derelict building fire in Upper George St. The first floor was completely destroyed by the fire and the roof was severely damaged. Crews are now dampening down the building and making the scene safe."

Aerial platform Firefighter used an aerial platform to tackle the blaze

Road closure Upper George Street and surrounding streets were closed

Police cordon A police cordon was put in place

Cordon in place Neighbouring Maple Dental Practice was evacuated along with other nearby businesses

