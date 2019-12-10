IN PICTURES: Over 40 firefighter extinguish Luton blaze which gutted first floor of derelict building
Over 40 firefighters have worked to extinguish a major blaze at a derelict building in Upper George Street.
Beds Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Crews have now extinguished the derelict building fire in Upper George St. The first floor was completely destroyed by the fire and the roof was severely damaged. Crews are now dampening down the building and making the scene safe."
1. Aerial platform
Firefighter used an aerial platform to tackle the blaze