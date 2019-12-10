Fire at Upper George Street

IN PICTURES: Over 40 firefighter extinguish Luton blaze which gutted first floor of derelict building

Over 40 firefighters have worked to extinguish a major blaze at a derelict building in Upper George Street.

Beds Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Crews have now extinguished the derelict building fire in Upper George St. The first floor was completely destroyed by the fire and the roof was severely damaged. Crews are now dampening down the building and making the scene safe."

Firefighter used an aerial platform to tackle the blaze

1. Aerial platform

Firefighter used an aerial platform to tackle the blaze
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Upper George Street and surrounding streets were closed

2. Road closure

Upper George Street and surrounding streets were closed
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
A police cordon was put in place

3. Police cordon

A police cordon was put in place
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Neighbouring Maple Dental Practice was evacuated along with other nearby businesses

4. Cordon in place

Neighbouring Maple Dental Practice was evacuated along with other nearby businesses
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2