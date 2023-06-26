A day of sun, smiles and celebration

It was a day of sun, smiles and celebration for Luton’s second-ever pride event.

Pride in Luton volunteers started at 9am setting up for what would be a busy day in the Hat District. The town was bustling from noon with people ready to join in with the fun both outside of the Hat Factory and the pocket park on Bute Street.

The crowds soon began to gather, entertained by both local and international acts - Luton’s own Jaymi Hensley taking to the stage, along with girl group Stooshe. During the day at both stages, residents and visitors from further afield were treated to performances and speeches. MP for Luton North, Rachel Hopkins stopped by to enjoy the festivities.

Families and couples danced and sang along to the classics by Kylie, Cher and Britney, while others made the most of the craft events and seating nearby.

Thames and Chiltern CPS, Bedfordshire Police, easyJet Holidays, Mecca Bingo and other stalls spoke with the public – with PSCO Danny McHugh even showing off his dance moves.

Drag queen superstar Asifa Lahore kicked off the day and hosted until 7pm, when the afterparty officially began.

Scroll through the pictures to see what Pride in Luton was really like this year!

1 . Pride in Luton . Photo: Tony Margiocchi Photo Sales

2 . Pride in Luton . Photo: Tony Margiocchi Photo Sales

3 . Pride in Luton . Photo: Tony Margiocchi Photo Sales

4 . Pride in Luton . Photo: Tony Margiocchi Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 9