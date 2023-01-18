In pictures: Princess of Wales visits Luton nursery

The Princess is a champion of early years development

The Princess of Wales became the latest royal to visit Luton today when she joined children at a nursery.

Kate – who has been championing the importance of early years development of children for many years - visited Foxcubs Nursery in Luton and joined the children as they learned through play.

But she was upstaged by three-year-old Ezaan, who was determined to feature in media coverage of the visit!

The Princess sat at a tiny table where the youngsters were making face masked, and even helped them to complete the arts and crafts. And to the children’s delight, she held up one of the children’s work to her own face.

The Ofsted rated Outstanding nursery, on Runley Road, is run by the Early Years Alliance and offers 70 places for local children aged between two and five years old.

The princess later sat down to chat with Neil Leitch, chief executive officer of the Early Years Alliance, and Foxcubs staff. She also met with a group of parents.

