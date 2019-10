Keepers at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo carved huge pumpkins for each of the Zoo’s one-year-old endangered Amur tiger cubs, and brushed them with intriguing scents including blood and catnip. The Zoo’s spirited group of squirrel monkeys also got in on the action, including a three-year-old male named Pumpkin.

Rockhopper Penguins enjoy a pumpkin treat at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo The endangered rockhopper penguins were treated to fish-stuffed pumpkins.

Squirrel Monkeys enjoy a pumpkin treat at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo Keepers prepared a series of small pumpkins, filled with raisins and other tasty snacks, which hung from ropes in their enclosure, forming a very spooky assault course.

Tiger cubs enjoy pumpkins at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo The inquisitive young tigers used all their senses to investigate and play with their creepy prizes.

Rockhopper Penguins enjoy a pumpkin treat at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo Team Leader Graeme Williamson said: The tiger cubs and penguins are family favourites at Boo at the Zoo.

