Do you remember going in any of these in years gone by?

In pictures: Raising a glass to the past as we remember 14 of Luton's lost pubs

Do you remember these?
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 8th Sep 2023, 09:56 BST

As number of pubs in England and Wales continues to fall, we decided to look at some of the pubs that have shut in the town – picking out the most interesting ex-public houses.

According to real estate consultancy Altus Group, 400 pubs in England and Wales closed in 2021 and some 200 shut in the first half of 2022 as inflation started to eat into their profits. This took the total number of pubs down to its lowest since Altus's records began in 2005.

Scroll through these pictures to relive Luton's past and take a look back the lost pubs in the town

The Ashcroft Arms was situated at 323 Ashcroft Road and was previously known as The Straw Plaiters before it closed in 2021.

1. The Ashcroft Arms

The Ashcroft Arms was situated at 323 Ashcroft Road and was previously known as The Straw Plaiters before it closed in 2021. Photo: Thomas Nugent via ClosedPubs.com

Back in 1864, the Coopers Arms was first licensed on Bute Street in the town. Women frequented the pub after they finished their days working at nearby hat factories. The pub was still in business in the 1990s before the former pub was turned into an Arabic restaurant and café called Desert’s Rose.

2. Coopers Arms

Back in 1864, the Coopers Arms was first licensed on Bute Street in the town. Women frequented the pub after they finished their days working at nearby hat factories. The pub was still in business in the 1990s before the former pub was turned into an Arabic restaurant and café called Desert’s Rose. Photo: Darkstar

On New Bedford Road, on the corner of Bridge Street, the Crown & Anchor stood for 132 years. The pub and its brewery were demolished after closing in 1975, now the White House and gym are in its place.

3. Crown and Anchor

On New Bedford Road, on the corner of Bridge Street, the Crown & Anchor stood for 132 years. The pub and its brewery were demolished after closing in 1975, now the White House and gym are in its place. Photo: Hania Franek via ClosedPubs.com

This pub was known as 'Five Bells' as early as the 15th century on Church Street. When the church increased its amount of bells to eight, so did the pub - as it upgraded its name in 1775. In 1967, Eight Bells closed and was demolished, the Mall now stands on the site.

4. Eight Bells

This pub was known as 'Five Bells' as early as the 15th century on Church Street. When the church increased its amount of bells to eight, so did the pub - as it upgraded its name in 1775. In 1967, Eight Bells closed and was demolished, the Mall now stands on the site. Photo: ClosedPubs.com

