“Eid is about celebrating with the people we love regardless of one’s financial situation.”

Tens of thousands across Luton celebrated Eid last week at community fun days to spread smiles and bring people together.

Eid al-Adha is celebrated by Muslims across the world, and is one of the two biggest festivals in the lunar calendar.

The Inspire Eid Festival to celebrate Eid al-Adha – presented by Inspire FM – took place on Wednesday (June 28) and Thursday (June 29), with a focus on making the event affordable for all.

Activities included heavily discounted funfair rides, free activities, international food and family entertainment.

Mohammed Tariq, festival manager, said: “The atmosphere was buzzing on both days and it was great to see so many families enjoying the celebration.

“I would like to thank our fantastic team of volunteers, supporters and attendees for making this event possible.”

A volunteer for the event added: “It was incredible to be part of the Inspire Eid Festival as a volunteer. Meeting people from different backgrounds and seeing the smiles on people's faces is truly heart-warming.

“It’s such a rewarding experience filled with joy and I feel honoured to have been able to play a part in bringing the community together to celebrate Eid.”

Local schools, Luton Foodbank and The Chalk Hills Academy gave 1,000 free ride tokens and Eid gifts to families facing financial hardship as part of its ‘Every Child Smiles’ project. Salma Khan,

Meanwhile, 1Eid has also been running its Eid celebrations in Wardown park and Stockwood Park since 2010.

A spokesperson said: “The objective of the event is to use Eid as a platform to combat prejudice and Islamophobia through celebration and smiles.

"This event is hosted by a small team of volunteers from the Muslim community to invite the wider community to share, 'break bread', and get to know one another. We also cater to the most vulnerable in society by inviting care levers, and refugees to the event so they can experience the unity of Eid and feel part of something special.”

1Eid celebrated over the weekend with entertainment including a traditional funfair, stage performances, Eid fireworks, and a petting zoo.

A spokesperson added: “What is also amazing about this event is, that is predominately run by young teenagers. The event gives voluntary and skill-building opportunities to young adults in Luton to gain experience in running events, working in a team, and serving the community. by far this is what makes us stand out from the others.”

