In pictures: Thousands of people celebrate 48th Luton International Carnival

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 28th May 2024, 11:06 BST
Updated 28th May 2024, 11:08 BST
The day did not disappoint!

For the 48th time, Luton International Carnival returned to the town yesterday (Monday), with thousands of people donning costumes, dancing and celebrating culture in the streets.

The carnival first began in Luton in 1976, and was inspired by African and Caribbean culture, but nearly 50 years on, all the town’s communities were celebrated in the event.

The carnival was commissioned by Luton Borough Council and produced by the UK Carnival Arts Centre. In a bid to be more sustainable, just one petrol truck was used in the carnival.

Beginning at 1pm, the parade lasted four hours starting at Flowers Way, moving through the town centre, past St George’s Square, around Guildford Street before ending outside The Mall on Silver Street.

EastEnders and Doctor Who actor Colin Salmon was this year's official champion, along with his wife. Colin played in the steel drum band outside the town hall.

It was smiles all around for the carnival performers

1. Carnival 2024

It was smiles all around for the carnival performers Photo: Aleksandra Warchol Photography

Children from nearby primary schools got involved

2. Carnival 2024

Children from nearby primary schools got involved Photo: Aleksandra Warchol Photography

These girls were giving the dance their all

3. Carnival 2024

These girls were giving the dance their all Photo: Aleksandra Warchol Photography

Colin Salmon turned his hand to playing the steel drums

4. Carnival 2024

Colin Salmon turned his hand to playing the steel drums Photo: Aleksandra Warchol Photography

