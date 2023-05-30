News you can trust since 1891
In Pictures: Thousands turn out for Luton International Carnival

Town turns out for the party atmosphere
By Lynn Hughes
Published 30th May 2023, 14:40 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 14:41 BST

Luton’s 47th international carnival had an extra special ingredient at the weekend – after Luton Town’s nail-biting success at Wembley.

Among the incredible costumes, marching band and dancers, was a display celebrating the club’s entrance into the Premier League.

Parading through the town’s streets, the costumes shone in the bright sunlight for the UK Centre for Carnival Arts (UKCCA) organised extravaganza. There were groups supporting Ukraine, a giant cycle squid and a mini float made of recycled materials demonstrating UKCCA’s journey to creating a sustainable event by 2030.

Thousands turned out to soak up the atmosphere and enjoy the spectacle.

The parade included carnival groups from Luton’s many schools and diverse communities joined by Luton Council’s Chief Executive Robin Porter in full carnival costume. The day also featured Luton born actor, Colin Salmon’s youth steel band, UFO.

Robin Porter, chief executive of Luton Council, said: “The carnival is truly for everyone, bringing together as it does, people from across the town, generations and communities.”

There was pre-parade family entertainment from 12pm at the two performance areas at St George’s Square and The Hat District with a fantastic line up of roaming dinosaurs, live steel pan performances from Cardinal Newman Steel Band and UFO, and interactive dance activities with Next Generation Youth Theatre and new to carnival, an immersive Under The Sea storytelling area in the Hat Factory where children got the chance to make their own headdresses, There was also a session to support children with special educational needs and disabilities.

Celebrating Luton Town

