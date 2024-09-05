"Incredible night of community spirit and generosity": Nearly £2,000 raised for critical bleed kits at Luton bingo night

Local dignitaries came to show their support for the fundraiser. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Life-saving critical bleed kits have been bought for Luton and Dunstable after a successful fundraising evening at Mecca Bingo.

Last month, Mecca Bingo Luton hosted a special event with Wingman Mentors, a not-for-profit organisation that works with vulnerable young people who are on the cusp of getting involved with crime and carrying knives.

In February, three critical bleed kits from the Daniel Baird Foundation were placed around Luton town centre by the organisations – giving people access to potentially life-saving equipment if they are faced with stemming a major bleed.

The charity night at the bingo hall raised £1,950 – enough to install two boxes and nine bags in the towns.

Operations director at Wingman Mentors, Michelle Kane, said: "We're thrilled by the overwhelming success of our first public fundraiser, which was an incredible night of community spirit and generosity. Thanks to the amazing support from Mecca Bingo Luton and the backing of local dignitaries, we raised £1,950 to bring life-saving public access bleed kits to our community.

"These funds will allow us to purchase two external boxes and nine bags, which will be placed across Luton and into Dunstable.”

High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Bav Shah, Dunstable’s mayor and deputy, councillors Louise O'Riordan and Sally Kimondo, and deputy mayor of Luton, Councillor Babatunde Ajisola, all attended the event.

Emma Baker, assistant manager at Mecca Bingo Luton, said: “We’re delighted that the event raised nearly £2,000 for bleed kits for our area. It was a great evening with lots of fun had by all, as well as raising awareness and vital funds for this amazing cause.”