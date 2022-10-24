A giant of light lit up the streets of Luton as it led a special evening parade through the town.

DUNDU – a five metre tall light puppet – let a parade of people into the town centre, along with his smaller ‘younger brother’ Baby DUNDU.

Organised by Revoluton Arts with FESTIVAL.ORG and Global Streets, the parade was joined by Luton residents who had made their own lanterns at free workshops organised by the UK Centre for Carnival Arts.

The after-dark parade led by the giant began at Kenilworth Road. Along the way to the finale, DUNDU interacted with people in the parade, people in their houses by peeking through their windows, greeted businesses and their staff and surprised some unsuspecting locals.

The grand finale gathering at St George’s Square began with Dhol drummers Dhols Royce playing as DUNDU and the parade arrived. A series of young performers that Revoluton Arts has been working with over four years performed to the crowds compared by actor Tiarnan Doherty. These artists included Next Generation Youth Theatre, musician LDDEA, Sad Face the Poet, and visually impaired Country and Western singer, Will Murgatroyd.

DUNDU, which means You and You (or Du und Du), is a gentle, giant light puppet from German arts company DUNDU - The Giants of Light.

Earlier in the day Baby DUNDU had visited Richmond Hill School East.

David, a teacher at the school, said: “Honestly, I can't say thank you enough, that was the most beautiful and magical experience. I felt in terms of the sensory experience that our kids would get so much from it, but Baby DUNDU exceeded my expectations.

"I can't begin to tell you how moved I felt knowing how hard it is for our children to engage and have new experiences. I'm so grateful to Revoluton Arts for having the foresight to think of bringing this to the children that I work with who don't usually get these opportunities. This was a career highlight, since I've worked in special needs, I haven't had a better experience than this. I'm so so grateful.

Six-year-old Zahra, who was among the crowd that enjoyed the magical event, said: “It was funny. I feel happy. I like the lights and the singing and dancing.”

Carl O’Brien from High Town, Luton said: “I thought it was fantastic. It was amazing to follow Dundu all the way through town and see it interact not only with people but also houses and businesses. Great to see after two years of lockdown pandemic.

" I found it very, very relaxing which is odd as it’s cold, it’s dark, but it was a lovely experience seeing people leave their houses, joining the crowd to follow it here to George’s Square. I hope many, many more things happen like this in town again. It was a joy, really great to see and inspiring as well.”

Lindsey Pugh, CEO and Creative Director, Revoluton Arts, said: “Bringing DUNDU to Luton at this time was a joyous opportunity for our community to gather and be together in a harmonious celebration of our town and its people. At Revoluton Arts we love to create opportunities for local creatives and communities to thrive; DUNDU is a perfect example of this work. It was delightful to see so many people and families experiencing such joy and magic; seeing hundreds of children connecting with DUNDU at their bedroom windows was utterly heart-warming.

"As ever, Luton’s young talent throughout the parade was outstanding. We hope new friends and connections were made and the memories of this special togetherness and light show will be talked about for years to come.”

