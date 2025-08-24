Indoor cricket dome to be built in Luton ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup

Cricket balls. (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

Cricket lovers in Luton will be able to play their favourite sport throughout the year after the Government unveiled plans for an indoor cricket dome in the town.

The Luton dome is expected to open in early 2026 and hopes to get more women and girls involved in the sport.

According to the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, a third of all recreational players in England and Wales are of South Asian descent, while participation among women and girls rose by more than a fifth in 2024 alone.

The government says the dome will give underrepresented groups such as state schools much-needed access to cricket, with the potential to offer other sports – such as hockey, tennis and badminton – so that as many people as possible have the chance to get active.

The Women’s T20 World Cup is to be held in England next June.

Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, said: “Cricket has a remarkable power to inspire and unite communities all over the world and today we are making sure that more people of all backgrounds have the chance to experience the game.

“These domes will be places where cricket-lovers and newcomers alike can come together to play, get active, make real-life connections and chase sporting dreams.”