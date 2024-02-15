‘Inspirational’ hospital pharmacist wins at Luton’s Best Awards
A pharmacist at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital has been recognised for her commitment to serving others at Love Luton’s awards.
Halimah Isbag was named as the Adult Achiever of the Year at Luton’s Best Awards 2023 as someone who “continues to achieve great things at work, in their profession, through arts and culture, in the field of education, sport, or a hobby or pastime”.
Outside of caring for patients at the hospital, Halimah helps at the Luton Foodbank, mentors students, visits schools and care homes, volunteers for the Trust Charity and is an ambassador for the Step Forward Luton campaign. On winning the award, Halimah said: “I’m truly honoured to be named Adult Achiever of the Year. This acknowledgment underscores the importance of perseverance and the invaluable support from our community. It inspires me to continue making a positive impact – one that I will be proud of.”
This isn’t the first award she’s received, for the last two years she has won the Masked Angel Award at the Luton and Bedfordshire Community Awards, and had an invitation from the King to Buckingham Palace.
Congratulating Halimah on her awards, Pritesh Bodalia, chief pharmacist at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Halimah is an inspirational pharmacist and individual within our team at the Trust. She has a passion for caring across our community and for patients within the hospital. As a department we are incredibly proud of her achievement.”