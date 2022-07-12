Inspirational stories behind the women carrying Queen’s Baton through Luton ahead of the Commonwealth Games

Two Luton women were among those helping the Queen’s Baton Relay through the town on Friday.

Maleehah Liaquat and Angela Phythian have joined thousands of baton bearers, each with inspiring backgrounds and stories, who have been given the honour of carrying the baton during its 25 day 2,500-mile journey through England – which will culminate at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on July 28.

Maleehah, sister of Amani, who had campaigned for the Brain Tumour Trust, carried the baton in memory of her sister. who had agreed to the honour before her death in February at the age of 23.

L Maleehah Liaquat and R Angela Phythian

The 16-year-old, who starts A-level studies at Luton Sixth Form College in September, has agreed to carry the baton in her place.

Maleehah recalls: “Fortunately we were able to share this good news with Amani before she passed away. I feel honoured to be able to take part in remembrance of her.”

Angela, aged 73, was nominated after battling back from a leg amputation following an accident at home in 2019. After being told she would probably spend the rest of her life in a wheelchair, she attended the Limb centre at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital where she learned to walk again with a prosthetic limb.

Angela said: “The smiling faces and welcome from the moment I enter the Limb Centre in Luton – from receptionists right through to the other members of the Limb Centre team – these people have been my supporters/family, walking beside me with encouragement and understanding as I progressed learning to walk with a prosthetic limb and overcoming so many physical and mental hurdles.

“All of you at the Limb Centre Luton have been my Baton and I will carry you proudly on my segment of the relay – knowing you will all be there, as you have always been, cheering me on in person or in spirit.

“Lockdown slowed down my progress as the Limb Centre was closed, but I still kept my strength and physical well-being up with specialised online physical training and help from Dale at Hardiman Performance, returning to the Limb Centre in the October 2020 for a new Kenevo leg and socket, more training and support.

“I am very proud of the fact, with all of you walking beside me, that I have defied the prognosis of never walking again! I have returned to an active life, using whatever means possible to be as mobile as possible which includes driving an automatic car with my left foot, my prosthetic limb, my wheelchair and a mobility scooter. I class myself as “dif-abled” (differently able), and I strive to demonstrate to others that whatever adversity one faces, with a positive attitude and people to walk beside and support you along the way, anything is possible! Don’t give up!”

Luton Council organised a community celebration at Wardown Park on to mark the baton’s passing through the town.