Interactive training programme offering help to parents launches in Luton

An award-winning free online training programme offering parents and carers help with challenges they face when caring for a child has launched in Luton.

The interactive Solihull Approach was officially launched on Tuesday, September 3, at The Mall Luton, the programme brings together advice and learning for all stages of parenting from conception up to 19.

Susan Bugden, Amaani Ahmed and Meghan Harvey at the official launch of the Solihull Approach in Luton

The programme is being introduced by Luton Council's Flying Start and Luton 0-19 Children's Community Health Services with an emphasis on fathers.

The Solihull Approach learning is split into three sections: understanding pregnancy, labour, birth and your baby, understanding your baby and understanding your child.

The training, accessed via www.inourplace.co.uk, is available in English and Polish with audio options also available in English and Urdu.

Steph Cash, Senior Flying Start Business and Project Support Officer said: “The Solihull Approach is a fabulous tool which offers well thought out learning for anyone bringing up or

Jessica Wilson and Meghan Harvey at the official launch of the Solihull Approach

involved with child development.

“Every parent or carer has faced situations where they don’t know where to turn or how to solve a particular problem. Now hopefully the Solihull Approach will offer that help at their fingertips.”

Ginny Lomax, Clinical Lead for Luton 0-19 Team, added: “This learning is interactive and easy to understand and those caring for children – parents, grandparents, carers and professionals - can be confident that all the information has been approved by the NHS.

“At every stage of child development there are a host of issues that present themselves; the Solihull Approach offers an easily accessible place to go to find the answers."

Those wishing to use the Solihull Approach can log-in with the access code HATTERS, select their course and register their details.

An animation giving information about the Solihull Approach can be found here: https://vimeo.com/manage/353999431/general.