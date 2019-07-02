Intergenerational project between school and retirement home recieves boost from Luton business

A project between Chantry Primary Academy pupils and residents at Dukeminster retirement home received a boost thanks to a donation from Nisa Local in Luton.

The Year 1 children from the school in Lewsey Farm visited the retirement home in Dunstable for arts, crafts and games in the garden, and the residents have been to Chantry for a picnic and outdoor games.

Jenni Lloyd, project co-ordinator from Chantry Primary Academy, said: “The children are always so excited to see their friends at Dukeminster and we are seeing some lovely friendships developing.

“We are planning an afternoon tea in July with the children making scones and cakes themselves and serving our guests.

“We also have plans for even more ambitious projects and we are looking forward to working together in the future.

“It is wonderful to see the children engaged and happy in the community and they love hearing stories that the residents tell.”

One of the residents reading a story to the pupils

The £250 donation from Nisa Local in Lewsey Farm came from the store’s Making A Difference Locally (MADL) fund. Scott Jell, store manager, said: “We donated the money to the school to help them with their latest project. The money we raise in store through the sale of own brand products and from the charity pots goes towards helping local projects and organisations.”

Jenni added: “The money will enable the project between children and the older generation to continue and we are very grateful for the donation. Thank you to everyone at Nisa.”

The money will be used towards workshops for both age ranges to take part in, and for resources for activities.

A spokesperson for Dukeminster retirement home said: “Dukeminster would like to say a very big thank you to Nisa for their kind donation. This will help with activities, trips out with children and residents.”