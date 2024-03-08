An audience of more than 150 packed Dallow Community Centre for the first International Youth Summit to raise awareness of knife crime and risks from social media

An International Youth Summit in Luton held at the Dallow Community Centre – attended by more than 150 school children, their parents and teachers – addressed the problem of knife crime and its consequences

Students were encouraged to produce recommendations for the police, schools and councils based on their own and their peers’ experience.

There was an awards ceremony at the end of the Summit when 12 pupils received Aware certificates for their active participation in developing guidelines and tool kits to keep young people safe.

The summit was organised by The eWorldwide Group, based in Dubai, chaired by Professor Salma Abassi. The group is an international social enterprise focusing on innovation, sustainable development and security, working with governments and development agencies.

Group spokesperson Saud-ul-Aziz Paracha said: “We’ve been conducting knife crime awareness sessions at key locations in schools, mosques and community centres to drive awareness of knife crime, its consequences and life time impact.