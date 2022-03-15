Internet boost for Luton and Dunstable will make them two of the best connected communities in the country

Work is due to start next month on helping Luton and Dunstable become two of the world's best connected communities according to CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent full fibre platform.

It is set to invest £45m in a new network that will bring full fibre connectivity – the best technology for the job – within reach of every home and business in Luton and Dunstable.

Full fibre networks, unlike many of the copper-based ‘fibre broadband’ services available today, use 100% fibre optic cables to carry data at light speed all the way from the home to the point of connection. This gives users speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps for upload and download, near limitless bandwidth and connectivity users can depend on.

Full fibre connectivity is coming to Luton and Dunstable

City Manager, Jean Gowin will lead the delivery of the Luton and Dunstable project.

She said: “The next chapter in Luton and Dunstable’s story starts here and I’m delighted that we will soon be adding these locations to our full fibre network.”

Cllr Sian Goding, responsible for Regeneration and Inclusive Growth at Luton Council, said: “It’s good news for Luton that CityFibre is rolling out its programme across the town. The borough-wide network will be a real benefit to residents and businesses at a time when connectivity has never been so essential.”

Cllr Steve Dixon, Executive Member for Sustainability and Transformation at Central Bedfordshire Council, added: “Investing in digital infrastructure supports economic growth and is vital for modern, everyday life. The rollout of ultrafast broadband in Dunstable will offer significant benefits for our residents and businesses. It will speed up the download of a movie, help people stay connected with friends and family and will open new opportunities for firms to expand their business. We are delighted to be working with CityFibre on this important digital access project.”

Construction work on the full fibre network in Luton will begin in April, while Dunstable’s rollout is scheduled to get underway in early 2023.

In Luton and Dunstable, services will be available from an increasing range of broadband providers. Across the UK, CityFibre is already working with Vodafone, TalkTalk, Zen and other partners are expected to join the network soon.