Investigation into fatal glider crash on Dunstable Downs has proved inconclusive​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A man in his 40s died after the glider crashed at the London Gliding Club at Dunstable Airfield on August 16, 2023.

A team from the government’s Air Accident Investigation Branch attended the incident while the BCH Serious Collision Investigation unit launched an official inquiry.

However a report into the incident involving a Schleicher ASW 24 (G-CHBB) published today, has failed to determine the cause of the accident. (30/5)

The accident occurred during an aerotow launch from Dunstable Airfield. Eyewitnesses reported that, at an early stage in the launch, the glider’s vertical positioning behind the tug was unstable. While the pilot appeared to regain some control over the instability, shortly after the towing aircraft lifted off, witnesses noticed the tow rope had become detached from the glider, which was below 50ft at the time. Despite the lack of traction from the towing aircraft, the glider continued to climb to between 50ft and 100ft before it entered a steep left turn with low and reducing airspeed.

Dunstable Downs - the scene of the accident in which a glider pilot was killed on August 16, 2023

Shortly after entering the turn the glider yawed left and autorotated into an incipient spin before striking the ground nose first. An emergency ambulance and witnesses on the airfield arrived at the glider within 80 seconds of the accident but nothing could be done to save the pilot who had suffered fatal injuries.

The investigation did not identify any mechanical issues with the tow release or other defects which could have led to an uncommanded release of the tow cable or adversely affected the controllability of the glider.

The report stated: “The investigation did not identify any defects which could have adversely affected the controllability of the glider. While it was not possible to rule out a technical issue during takeoff which may have caused the pilot to be distracted or his attention to be diverted, no such issues were identified by the wreckage examination. Although the airbrakes were found extended, the evidence suggests that this occurred when the glider struck the ground.

“This is consistent with the wing runner and tug pilot’s observations that the airbrakes were not deployed during the takeoff run.”

The report further stated: “The investigation could not conclusively determine why or how the tow rope came to be released from the glider at an early stage in the takeoff. With the glider no longer connected to the towing aircraft, the accident pilot found himself in a challenging position, possibly suffering from the negative performance shaping effects of startle and/or surprise.

"With little height or speed available to him he needed to quickly decide on an appropriate course of action. That he decided to turn back toward the airfield indicates he did not consider landing ahead was a viable option. Tragically, at the height and speed he found himself, turning back proved unachievable.

"This accident serves to highlight how challenging it is to make effective decisions when something goes wrong unexpectedly at a critical stage of flight. While pilots may verbalise their intentions as part of an eventualities brief, being able to enact the plan when startled, surprised and under extreme pressure, is not necessarily assured.”

In response to the accident, the resident gliding club has begun a process of trying to identity where they could make recommendations and improvements regarding low level