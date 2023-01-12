News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV

Investigation launched after man’s body is found at property in Dunstable

Man was found unconscious on Wednesday night

By News Team
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 5:49pm

Police have launched an investigation after the body of a man was found at a property in Dunstable.

Emergency services were called to a house in Drovers Way at approximately 10.25pm on Wednesday after the man was found unconscious.

A spokesman for Beds Police said: “Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene and enquiries are now ongoing to establish the cause of death.

A body was found in Drovers Way, Dunstable, on Wednesday night
Most Popular

“Anyone with information should contact Police on 101 quoting reference Operation Marseilles, or visit.”