Investigation launched after man’s body is found at property in Dunstable
Man was found unconscious on Wednesday night
By News Team
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 5:49pm
Police have launched an investigation after the body of a man was found at a property in Dunstable.
Emergency services were called to a house in Drovers Way at approximately 10.25pm on Wednesday after the man was found unconscious.
Advertisement
A spokesman for Beds Police said: “Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene and enquiries are now ongoing to establish the cause of death.
“Anyone with information should contact Police on 101 quoting reference Operation Marseilles, or visit.”