Investigation launched after man’s body is found at property in Dunstable

Police have launched an investigation after the body of a man was found at a property in Dunstable.

Emergency services were called to a house in Drovers Way at approximately 10.25pm on Wednesday after the man was found unconscious.

Advertisement

A spokesman for Beds Police said: “Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene and enquiries are now ongoing to establish the cause of death.

A body was found in Drovers Way, Dunstable, on Wednesday night