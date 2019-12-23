Irmak BBQ donates warm clothing to Luton homelessness charity

A Turkish takeaway in Dunstable helped NOAH Enterprise prepare Christmas meals and gifts for the homeless.

Brothers Orhan and Zak Gurbuz, owners of Irmak BBQ, help charities and organisations with gifts and food during their time of need and this year they chose to help the Luton-based homelessness charity.

Irmak BBQ who took over the kitchen to provide a hot kebab meal for everyone using the NOAH welfare centre

They spoke to NOAH and made a list of essential items, including hats, scarfs, underwear, toiletries and towels.

Orhan said: “We have worked with NOAH before and we chose to partner with them again as they do a fantastic job to get the homeless together to serve them and they have great facilities.

“With the help from companies such as K Interiors German Kitchen, hiB Decorators Ltd, Prestige Design and many local people from the community we will be able to give many homeless people a chance to stay slightly warmer this winter.

“We would like to take the time to thank everyone for donating and helping us reach out to as many homeless people as possible in Luton this Christmas.

“We would also like to thank our staff and friends for all the efforts they have put in to prepare everything for this event.”

On Tuesday, the team from Irmak BBQ visited NOAH Enterprise, Park Street, to hand out the gifts and help make some food for the homeless.

Orhan added: “It was amazing, we fed 70 people and handed out 70 bags, everyone was so happy.”

NOAH (New Opportunities And Horizons) is a Luton-based Homelessness charity offering hope and support to people struggling against exclusion.

A spokesman for NOAH said: “On 17th December NOAH were delighted to welcome Irmak BBQ who took over the kitchen to provide a hot kebab meal for everyone using the NOAH welfare centre.

“Support from the community reminds us all that by coming together we can each give something different to help others in need.

“The Welfare Centre is a place of safety and respite for 600 people every year who come in their time of crisis to access primary care such as food, clothing, medical care and shower facilities.

“We provide wholesome cooked food 365 days of the year and from this platform people who have experienced the trauma of homelessness and rough sleeping can get professional advice and guidance to recover and move towards independence and employment.

“At this time of year hearts and minds turn to those of us in society who are less fortunate, to those who have suffered challenging and distressing life events and those who have had less opportunity than we might have experienced ourselves.

“At NOAH we believe in hope and the value of every person and we know and have seen people transform their lives from the most unlikely of

circumstances.

“Last year our outreach workers accompanied an Italian man who was rough sleeping in Popes Meadow back to his family home in Italy.

“This reunion and escape from homelessness epitomises the NOAH approach in leaving no stone unturned in delivering the personal response that every person needs.

“This Christmas you may be wondering how you can make a difference to people experiencing homelessness.

"You can be the person who smiles and says hello to someone rough sleeping, you can be the person who undertakes a sponsored challenge to help our charity to deliver more life change or you can be the person who volunteers their time in ways such as helping our chefs to cook daily good food, morning and evening.”

For more information about NOAH, visit: www.noahenterprise.org.