Is Luton's Margaret the world's most adventurous great-grandmother?

Adventurous great-grandmother Margaret Bradley on the 500ft high mile log zipwire, an experience she described as 'absolutely marvellous.'

Her latest wheeze is even more jaw-dropping – a ride along a mile-long 500ft-high zipwire in Wales, an 80th birthday present from her family.

She has a fabulous video of herself – complete with helmet, goggles and a special suit, safely tied onto a security cradle – whizzing along with a serene smile on her face, seemingly not a care in the world.

She says: “The staff strapped in our arms at our sides, tucked in our legs and attached us to the harness.

Luton octogenarian Margaret Bradley with her family at Zip World in Snowdonia

“They sent us off four at a time with a Welsh cheer.

"It was absolutely marvellous, brilliant, perfect. I wasn’t really scared – I was determined to do it and kept my eyes open all the time to see everything.

"There was a camera on my helmet and it took one minute 26 seconds at 96mph.”

And she adds modestly: “I’m not the oldest person on a zipwire – the 87-year-old husband of a friend did it a couple of years ago.”

Margaret, who’s been widowed for 27 years, came to Luton from Ireland with her husband in 1964.

She worked at the Co-op (now the Galaxy) and played hockey at the Tech. She also loved to dance.

Her large family, which includes three sons and a daughter, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, decided to make a weekend of it at Zip World in Penhyrn Quarry in Snowdonia.

Margaret says: “We hired three mobile homes and were there from Friday to Monday. We visited the caves and some of the younger ones did the trampoline-type jumps, which was great to watch.

"After the zip we paddled in the sea and the dog and children swam.

"A fantastic weekend.”

The kind-hearted senior citizen decided to use her experience to raise more than £800 to be split between Luton Irish Forum’s befriending service and Keech Hospice Care.

So what’s lined up next? She smiles and admits: “I don’t think I’ll risk any more big ones.”