A woman living in a new build in Houghton Regis says she is at her wit’s end after her property flooded last month - despite repeatedly raising concerns with the authorities and developers about drainage issues near her home.

Julie Smyth, who is deaf and clinically extremely vulnerable, says she has lost the entire contents of her ground floor and garage and has £50,000 worth of damage after her home on Deerhound Crescent was hit by flooding.

Julie moved into the property in May 2023, and says she first had issues with water collecting close to her home in January.

She said she repeatedly flagged the problem with Central Bedfordshire Council and Storey Homes throughout the year, but had been unable to get answers before her ultimate fear was realised.

Flooding outside Julie Smyth's property on Deerhound Crescent in Houghton Regis

“If there is a lot of rain, water collects on the corner of our crescent, spills down paths and then affects properties,” Julie explained.

“It took four calls to get the fire brigade to come out on the Sunday night when I was hit. Two houses plus one other garage were flooded. When they came, the fire brigade pumped water out for five hours, and highlighted how the drainage was inadequate.”

Julie said that she received two bulk bags of sand and empty sandbags from developer Storey Homes on Friday morning, two days before the flooding, but these were left outside and due to her condition, she was not able to fill them.

“I have been asking for flood defences but really the land needs to be properly constructed,” Julie added.

Julie Smyth's property was one of two on Deerhound Crescent in Houghton Regis impacted by flooding

“I have flagged the issue with Central Bedfordshire Council repeatedly but because the road is not adopted they do not want to know. It feels like I am falling on deaf ears everywhere I turn.”

Correspondence between Julie and Central Bedfordshire Council, shows the council saying that there was no breach of planning control they could act on.

The council concluded a footpath had been delivered by Storey Homes up to their redline boundary, and acknowledged that no connection had been made to the main road of West Highland Drive.

And they said the land in question was the responsibility of developer Countryside Homes, and that Countryside’s approved landscape plan did not show a footpath connection to the Storey Homes parcel.

A spokesperson for Storey Homes said: "We sympathise with residents at Deerhound Crescent who were recently affected by flooding during the recent severe weather.

"Our residential development at Bidwell Mews was designed and built in strict accordance with the approved planning permission, with a fully operational drainage system in accordance with the wider drainage strategy for the overall housing scheme.

"The flooding issue was caused by excess surface water flowing from a drainage pipe located across the adjacent residential development by Countryside Homes.

"We are liaising with the landowner and the consortium team on a regular basis to ensure they provide a long-term solution to resolve this issue which is having a negative impact on our customers."

A spokesperson for Countryside Homes said: "Countryside Properties was the developer for the Millard Grange development at the Bidwell West site and which borders the Storey Homes site and Deerhound Crescent.

"Countryside was made aware of an issue of flooding at Deerhound Crescent in early 2024.

"Following extensive investigations, it identified that a section of pipework through the Storey Homes site had either been damaged or had not been constructed and as such there was no effective means of outfall to the Ouzel Brook from this watercourse."