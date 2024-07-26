Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents in Luton have described how they are “living in a war zone” because of the barrage of fireworks explosions around the town.

In November, Luton News spoke to people from FED UP OF FIREWORKS - LUTON, a Facebook group with over 350 members. Seven months later, the issue has only worsened, according to the group members.

Donna Pocock-Glenday lives in the Biscot area and explained how the loud fireworks are affecting her. The 59-year-old said: "I’d just fallen asleep, so maybe 11.45pm, I felt like somebody had let a bomb off, I nearly fell out of the bed. It was going off for a good 15 minutes. Then at 3.20am that same morning, we had the same again. Full on.”

In the UK, it is illegal to set off fireworks between 11pm and 7am, except on certain occasions. But Donna says this doesn’t stop people from letting them off throughout the night.

Sarah Owen, Luton North MP

She explained: "I'd say early May to the back end of September, we get it constantly.”

And it is not just in the night, a video seen by Luton News shows fireworks being set off during daylight hours.

Another unhappy Biscot resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, said that “nobody wants to take responsibility” of the problem.

They said: “This area is a nightmare. It's just escalated to the point where every night. It's a vicious circle. Why is there nothing being done about it? I promise you it feels like we live in a war zone, every single night without fail and it's impossible to get a good night's sleep.”

Luton North MP, Sarah Owen, had previously tried to get a bill passed in Parliament, which would give tougher fines to those breaking the rules.

Since being re-elected, she said: “I know that many in Luton North are fed up of anti-social fireworks plaguing their lives. It affects people from all across our town: people who suffer from trauma, pets sensitive to loud noises, wildlife, young families, or just everyone who wants a decent night’s sleep. As a Luton North resident myself I know the disruption this causes to all our lives.

“This is why two years ago I campaigned to change the law and limit the use of fireworks in built up areas, and though my Bill did not pass, I am still campaigning hard to address this issue. I will continue to work with Ministers and the Home Secretary to advocate for those who have their nights disrupted far too often in Luton."

Ms Owen added: “Once Parliament returns after the Summer I will push to get the law changed for good.”

The Biscot resident continued: “What upsets me the most is the fact that you try complaining to the council and the council says unless you know who they are, they can't do anything about it. So they refer you to the police. The police then say that isn't their issue, it’s the council issue.”

Bedfordshire Police said: “ There are several legislations around the use of fireworks, which should be adhered to. If fireworks are being set off outside these legislations, it should be reported to the police."

Tthe council said that while it “appreciates and understands the frustrations” of residents, “its hands are tied”.

A council spokesperson said: “We fully appreciate and understand the frustrations of our residents with regards nuisance fireworks. Not only can they be extremely inconsiderate towards residents in an area far beyond their point of release, but it is against the law to let them off between 11pm and 7am.

"Punishment for breaking the law includes being fined an unlimited amount, an on-the-spot fine of £90, or even up to a six months' jail sentence. The only exceptions are 5 November, when fireworks are allowed until midnight, and New Year, Chinese New Year and Diwali displays, which are allowed to continue until 1am.

They added: “As a council, our hands are tied as it is a matter of the law and therefore it is for the police to act on reports. We would advise residents to report the illegal use of fireworks, to Bedfordshire Police online.”