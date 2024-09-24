Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mother from Luton has thanked an ‘everyday hero’ for rescuing her children and pregnant friend after her car got stuck in flood water in the town.

And the mum explained how the hero came to their rescue – while others “were standing there laughing and recording” their plight.

Melissa, 28, was driving home after a trip to Harpenden with her three children – aged five, eight and 11 – and her pregnant friend when the rain started lashing down in Leagrave.

She explained: “We got off the motorway, then the rain just started pouring down, and it was so bad that we couldn't see."

The stranded car can be see in the middle of Leagrave High Street. Picture: Melissa

With high crosswinds and torrential downpours, Melissa’s 4x4 struggled to drive through the water and eventually cut out, leaving the family stuck.

She said: “When we tried driving through it, the water wasn't as high. As soon as the car stalled in the water, the water just started rising. The rain started getting heavier, to the point where it started seeping into the car.”

At the same time, Joshua Probyn had been driving through Leagrave High Street with this partner and stepsons when he saw Melissa’s BMW stranded in the floodwater.

He drove around the high water and around backstreets where he pulled up and decided to go back to check on the occupants of the car.

The 26-year-old said: “I couldn't really hear what she was saying but it was something about kids. There were two boys in my car and I'd like to think anyone would do the same for me.

"So I got out the car, I grabbed my umbrella. I changed my shoes, I rolled up my jeans, and then waded across the water.”

As Joshua made his way to the car, Melissa said: “We were trying to wave people down, but no one was doing anything. It was really upsetting as people were standing there laughing and recording, finding it very entertaining.

"The water was rising so much the car was moving, it felt like we were in a boat. We couldn't turn it on. We couldn't drive out.”

One by one, Joshua pulled the kids through the windows and across the road to safety. He did the same for Melissa’s pregnant friend and she held onto his arm as he walked them to the pavement.

The mum-of-three said: “If it wasn’t for Josh, God knows what would have happened. He had his whole family with him. He did not have help, but he decided to, because he's what we call an everyday hero.”

Joshua was shocked that in the five minutes it has taken him to get back to Melissa’s car, that nobody had helped her.

But he added: “Helping people just kind of comes naturally, it's not like I ran into a burning building. All I did was basically roll my jeans up and walk across some water and carry them out the car.”

Melissa has criticised the council for not unblocking the drains, which she says made the heavy rain’s effects much worse. She said: “Everything was flooded because the sewers and the gutters were not cleared, and the council don't do much for maintenance in regards to sewers and stopping things overflowing.”

Luton Borough Council has been approached for comment.