“It just feels very real”: Luton boy with a dream of a becoming famous author publishes his first book

A 12-year-old boy has had his first book published this month after starting to write stories in lockdown.

Jacob Worthington from Stopsley in Luton has always dreamed of becoming a famous author, and he’s on his way to making it a reality with the release of his book, Animal Boy: The Origins.

Jacob, who has brittle bone disease, broke his leg in September 2020 and while he was off from Putteridge Primary School, he spent his time penning stories about superpowers and animals, creating a world of his own through words.

Mum, Sarah Vyvyan, shared his stories with friends who were impressed with his imaginative flair and thoughtful writing.

Jacob, right, with Ronnie left - holding the book. Picture: Linda Clitheroe

She said: “I was really surprised by the feedback. I've always been proud of his imagination, but the way he's put his writing skills with that and combined it, it's really great.”

His story follows a young hero (also named Jacob) as he discovers his powers after a lab accident and uncovers the mystery of the red pandas missing from the zoo.

The young author’s passion for writing was mixed with his interest in animals and he got help from a friend, Ronnie Green, to illustrate the story.

Jacob said: “I was trying to do some of the drawings, but I didn't really like them. I was thinking of people I know who can draw well, and I thought of Ronnie.

“I was able to describe what I needed, and then he was able to do it. It means I get to see him more, so we can collaborate more to get the illustrations.”

The books are for children aged five to eight and can be found online for £8.99.

Jacob hopes children will enjoy his book and be inspired to write their own: “I think the stories are not that complicated to understand. I think the fact that they're in colour, gives it so much more emotion to what's happening in the story.”

Now, years on from first writing his book, Jacob said: “It just feels very real, because it's been so long. I can finally hold it.”

And that’s not the last of Jacob’s stories, he has at least four more books on his list.

He added: “I will wait a bit to see how the first book does and then make little changes to the next one, and then send that off when I think it's ready.”

Jacob and Ronnie will be at A Book Lovers Coffee Morning on December 14 at St Thomas’s Church in Stopsley to chat and sell signed copies of the book.