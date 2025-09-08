“It was absolute carnage": Furious parents blast school in Caddington after pupils suspended for 'wrong shoes' or 'eating too slowly'

Pupils were allegedly forced to queue outside Manshead Academy in heavy rain while strict new uniform rules were enforced

Furious parents have accused a school in Caddington of breaching students’ basic rights after multiple pupils were suspended – but the school has defended its stance.

Manshead Church of England Academy allegedly forced students to queue outside in heavy rain on the first day of the new school term while staff inspected every pair of shoes.

Luton Today has been told dozens of students were isolated for wearing the ‘wrong’ shoes, while some were reportedly suspended for challenging rules on footwear, and in one case for eating fruit too slowly at lunchtime.

Angry parents also claimed students only had 10 minutes to eat their lunch, that only one toilet was open for boys and girls during breaks, Year 11 pupils were restricted to eating at an outdoor hatch and no special educational needs and disabilities support were in place.

Manshead Academy sent details to parents of its uniform requirements for the first day of term

But the school has defended its actions, saying suspensions were applied fairly for pupils who breached its behaviour policy, adding that “the needs of pupils with additional needs are being met”.

One mother who wished to remain anonymous claimed: “My son was stood under a tree for 40 minutes in heavy rain. When I got there, I could have literally wrung his clothes out. He was that wet.

“It was absolute carnage. The kids were angry, they were kicking off, and so were the parents.

Another parent said: “Since when does a child’s footwear account for their academic ability?

“My child is now in class, even though on his school record it says unauthorised absence. If there was a fire at that school, my child would not be accounted for. It's a disproportional disruption on shoes and uniform when realistically they should be concentrating on bullying, behaviour and education.

“I’ve seen videos of children being made to wait in the rain for inspections and being herded into the hall. The treatment breaches their basic rights of dignity and welfare.

“We’re in the middle of a cost of living crisis. Families can’t afford to replace shoes on a whim because some new head comes in and decides that’s how he wants to play it.”

Manshead fully became secondary school in 2014, converting to a sponsored academy in 2017.

Wajid Tufiq was appointed as head teacher of the academy in June 2025, having previously spent more than five years at Chalk Hills Academy in Luton, in roles including assistant and vice principal.

In a letter to parents, seen by Luton Today, Mr Tufiq wrote: “The return to school has been a positive and encouraging start, and we are incredibly proud to say that many of our students demonstrated exemplary behaviour – including all of our Sixth Form students.

“Their manners, attitude and appearance throughout the day reflected the high standards we hold as a school, and we are grateful to our families for reinforcing these expectations at home.

“We also acknowledge that for a small number of students, the day presented some challenges – particularly in meeting our expectations around uniform and appearance.

“We understand this can be a point of adjustment, and we are committed to working together with families to support every student in meeting our shared standards.

“Our high expectations will remain consistent, as we continue to foster a learning environment that supports success, pride and personal development for every young person at Manshead Church of England Academy.”

According to the school’s website, uniform requirements are the Manshead shirt and tie, with the shirt neatly tucked in, black footwear and a blazer, which must be bought to school daily, although it does not need to be worn during the day in cases of hot weather.

A spokesperson for Manshead Church of England Academy told Luton Today: “Uniform expectations at Manshead CE Academy have been brought in line with other local schools.

“Families were informed of the small number of changes on 10 July, with further information shared before the end of term and again prior to September, including images so parents and pupils could see what correct uniform looks like, particularly footwear.

“On the first day, expectations were applied fairly to all pupils, and reasonable adjustments were made for parents who communicated with the school.

“We also purchased uniform items for pupils where families may have needed support so they could learn with their peers.

“Pupils who were away from their peers took part in induction activities in the same way as their peers.

“All pupils were provided with food and toilets were open – as normal – throughout the whole school day in a designated area.”

“The needs of pupils with additional needs are being met. We have opened a new nurture classroom for Year 7 to support their transition into secondary school.

“Provision across a number of separate areas has been consolidated, and we will be investing in an internal alternative provision to support pupils where there is a need.

“Whilst it would not be appropriate to discuss individual pupils, we can confirm that suspensions were applied fairly for pupils who breached the behaviour policy."

