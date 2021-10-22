It's a Happy Return for Luton Irish Forum as regular socials resume

Luton Irish Forum (LIF) members and other local people celebrated the return of the Forum’s regular socials in The Celtic Club in the town on Wednesday, October 6.

More than 120 members enjoyed a buffet lunch, live music from traditional Irish musicians Brian Burke, Danny Considine and Kevin Naughton plus dancing to top tunes from LIF volunteer DJ Dave Crean.

Raffle prizes included bottles of Irish Whiskey, a leather handbag, a beautiful fruit basket, original paintings and other generous donations from LIF supporters.

Luton Irish Forum's regular socials are back!

The event was sponsored by BLCF (Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation) a leading local grantmaker which aims to improve the lives of people in Bedfordshire and Luton, known for its investment in supporting local charities and deep relationships with grassroots groups such as LIF.

Regular attendee to LIF socials, Janet Maugham said: “It was wonderful to see everybody after Covid lockdown. There was great laughter, singing and dancing.”

By contrast, it was the first time Philomena had been to a LIF social, she said: “Turned up at the Celtic Club not knowing anyone, was on my own, and ended up chatting to everyone like I’d known them for years!”

Betty Donlon declared: “Thoroughly enjoyed the whole day from start to finish, everything was perfect.”

Luton Irish Forum's regular socials are back!

Luton Irish Forum provides a welfare advice service, affordable activities and cultural opportunities for local people of all ethnicities. Visit www.lutonirishforum.org or phone 01582 720 447 for details.

> Why not get involved in our Happy Returns feature? We’d be delighted to hear details of how businesses and the community are emerging from the restrictions of the pandemic.

Submit 100-300 words to this newspaper on how the pandemic has had an impact, how you’ve kept going and most importantly news of your ‘Happy Return’.

We’d also love to receive photos of those joyful reunions/reopenings. Please send all details to [email protected]