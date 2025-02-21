“It's about our lives”: Luton band ‘The Class’ releases first EP

The band all together. Picture: The Class

After nearly six years of singing and performing, five friends from Luton have released their first EP.

The Class formed in 2019 and has Callum Lee as the lead vocalist, Aaron Pearson on lead guitar, Ciaran Wright on rhythm guitar, with Sam Rimmer on bass and Jamie Waller on drums.

While two bandmembers met at a house party, three of the group went to Cardinal Newman School, and soon bonded over their shared love of music.

Aaron, 25, an electric team leader at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital said: "We just met for a few house parties, and then it kind of really kicked off. We went to a gig together, and then the bromance blossomed between me and Callum.

“I've been playing the guitar since I was 13. It just felt natural to me to start a band.”

The bandmates posted a social media ad looking for people to join their indie band. That’s how they met Jamie, who was 15 years old at the time.

Sam met Aaron through working at the hospital and the group’s first met up at the White House in Luton.

Over the years, they have crafted their sound, with Callum describing it as indie rock.

Aaron added: “We get punk as well. Jamie likes a bit more heavier rock stuff. Kieran likes a bit more classic rock, Led Zeppelin. I love 80s electronic music, The Beatles. And Callum loves a lot of stuff.

“It's a really good cocktail. But what comes through in our writing is the harder-hitting stuff, they seem to be the songs that resonate with people the most.”

After getting great feedback from crowds following performances in venues around the town, The Class decided to professionally record their music.

The guys have been busy writing, producing and recording tracks for their EP, ‘First Class’, which was released today (Friday).

Callum, a management accountant, said: “We are an independent band. This is all self-funded. We needed a bit of experience performing, writing songs, and recording songs. It's proving that this sort of thing is accessible.

“We've worked in it for so long, we feel we're definitely at a point now that we're ready to take that next step.”

Apart from one, the tracks on the EP are some of the earliest songs written by the group.

Aaron explained: “We write all the songs together. It's about our lives, it’s about going out, trying to form relationships, trying to have a good time, a few knockbacks, here and there, and so it's quite personal.”

Carpenter Ciaran explained the best part of being in the studio: “We were able to reach new levels with everybody being creative together. We definitely put a new level to the music that we're going to release in the EP. That's just made everything so much more fun.”

And they gave advice to any aspiring Luton artists. The Class said: “Whether you're thinking about playing live or recording your music, don't be scared. If you're passionate about it, it will come through in music.

“If you're going to do it for anyone, do it for yourself.”

The group will be playing at The Castle this Saturday to celebrate the release of ‘First Class’. You can click here for tickets.