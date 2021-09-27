It's all going green on Whipperley Way in Luton
Plans include vegetable garden and orchard
Residents will no longer recognise Whipperley Way once Farley Big Local's Forest Garden project gets under way.
It contains ambitious plans for a low maintenance sustainable agro-forest system which will combine a woodland habitat with a vegetable garden and ultimately, an orchard.
The Forest Garden will have an outdoor classroom, which will be ideal for pupils to learn about nature and the environment. It will also have natural play equipment for toddlers.
The forest would be located on the green strip down Whipperley Way.
Residents have said they'd like to see many fun features, creating a magical woodland space for families to enjoy.
Ideas include some seating, play equipment and archways. Once the project, has been completed, the FBL Partnership will start on the Community Orchard.
> Farley Big Local was one of several areas in the UK allocated £1 million of Lottery funding to make a positive and lasting difference. It's run by a partnership which includes Age Concern Luton as a Locally Trusted Organisation, and aims to make Farley Hill an improved and safer community with more opportunities and facilities for those who live there.