It's all going green on Whipperley Way in Luton

Residents will no longer recognise Whipperley Way once Farley Big Local's Forest Garden project gets under way.

It contains ambitious plans for a low maintenance sustainable agro-forest system which will combine a woodland habitat with a vegetable garden and ultimately, an orchard.

The Forest Garden will have an outdoor classroom, which will be ideal for pupils to learn about nature and the environment. It will also have natural play equipment for toddlers.

An artist's impression of how the Forest Garden will look

The forest would be located on the green strip down Whipperley Way.

Residents have said they'd like to see many fun features, creating a magical woodland space for families to enjoy.

Ideas include some seating, play equipment and archways. Once the project, has been completed, the FBL Partnership will start on the Community Orchard.