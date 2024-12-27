"It's better than winning the lottery": Luton man honoured with award from council for keeping neighbourhood clean

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 27th Dec 2024, 09:03 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 09:22 GMT
Sammy taking care of his road. Picture: Bobby ThomasSammy taking care of his road. Picture: Bobby Thomas
Sammy taking care of his road. Picture: Bobby Thomas
One dedicated man has been praised by the council for his commitment to keeping his road clean and safe.

For 21 years, Sammy Wood has lived on Coverdale in Luton. He’s best known by his neighbours for sweeping the street, keeping the area tidy, getting rid of pesky weeds and keeping an eye out for any strange characters.

And now, his selfless work has been recognised by the council at an event highlighting the town’s unsung Black heroes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sammy explained that taking time to care for his surroundings has always been part of him.

He said: "This is just something that was ingrained in me from Jamaica, where I was brought up: You've got to make sure your front garden and your back garden is clean before you go to school.”

The 65-year-old even goes around returning residents’ bins to their driveway after they are emptied.

Sammy said: “I have some fantastic, fantastic neighbours, they come up to me and they appreciate it. I get a lot of people who approach me thanking me.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Neighbour, Bobby Thomas, said: “He’s had a massive impact. He speaks to everyone and people confide in him. He goes in for coffee when he's passing.

“If there are people in the neighbourhood looking suspicious, he takes note and will say to folks that there is someone strange we've not seen before.

“The street is clean. It saves the council a lot of money because they don't need to come down here.”

At the ceremony in the town hall, Sammy was given a certificate of recognition for all his efforts to keep Coverdale clean.

When asked how it felt to be thanked in this way, Sammy said: “It was an exhilarating feeling, I think it's better than winning the lottery.”

Related topics:Luton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice