It's here! Luton's pubs and restaurants can reopen indoors from TODAY

Pubs and bars can reopen indoors from today (May 17)

From today (Monday, May 17), pubs and restaurants can open for tables of up to six people indoors.

Customers must still sign in using the NHS Covid App and table service will continue to be operated until lockdown restrictions cease on June 21.

Already, Luton's bars and restaurants are gearing up for the first day of indoor trading.

The Brewery Tap on Park Street has even installed sun cream dispensers in its beer garden to protect customers from harmful UV rays.

Luton bars opening today include:

> Brewery Tap, Park Street;

> The Red Lion, George Street;

> Off The Wall, Park Street;

> The Bricklayers Arms, High Town Road;

> The Well, High Town Road

> The Painters Arms, High Town Road;

> The George II, Bute Street;

> The Jolly Topers, Round Green;

> The Great Northern, Bute Street;

> O’Shea’s, Castle Street;

> The Hansom Cab, Wigmore Lane;

> The Jolly Milliner, Icknield Way;

> The Leicester Arms, Dunstable Road

> The Wigmore Arms, Wigmore Lane;

> The Brache, Osborne Road;

> The Warden, Barton Road;

> Halfway House, Luton Road