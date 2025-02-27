“It's just barbaric”: Kittens dumped inside black bag in Dunstable alleyway
Dawn Leete, co-founder TACO Cat Rescue Luton said the 'petrified' kittens had been left with no food and no water.
And she fears there may be a third kitten still wandering the area.
The centre was told the kittens had been dumped in a small carrier in a black bag, in an alleway behind Bennetts Recreational Ground on Saturday.
But despite visiting the site that day, the volunteers couldn’t find any cats.
Luckily, when Dawn and her team returned on Sunday they found food had been put out and heard that someone had captured two kittens.
Dawn explained: “I don't get why they put them in a black bag, in a carrier with no door on, the cats were petrified. They were clawing at the black bag, because you can see the claw marks in the black bag, trying to get out with no food or water in there.”
Dawn said: “It turned out to be not one cat, but actually a litter – they are probably five months old. They'd been there for about three or four days."
The two kittens are now at the rescue centre.
But Dawn added: “There quite possibly could be a third out there. Foster carers were back up there again searching, but no sign of a third one."
The kittens, lovingly named Fred and Ginger, will be neutered and chipped before they are advertised as looking for their forever home. The duo’s listing will be available later this week - but this pair will need to stay together.
Dawn slammed the person who dumped the animals, saying: “They were clearly owned animals. It's just barbaric. And I understand people are struggling. But there is nothing wrong with these kittens. They are healthy, other than they are at breeding age, which is why we have to get them neutered.”
The rescue organisation, which was founded in 2022, is currently at capacity after taking in more and more cats and is fundraising for the next round of chipping and spaying.
And while TACO may be full, Dawn added: “If you then have a feral colony in your garden, ring us straight away. Don't wait.”
