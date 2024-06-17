Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mother has shared her pain after finding her baby son’s grave site strewn with rubbish and drug paraphernalia.

Megan Goffar, 31, had been to the baby section of Luton Church Burial Ground, on Crawley Green Road, to visit the resting place of her son, Jayden, who died in the Luton and Dunstable Hospital (L&D) almost 15 years ago.

She had taken her six-month-old daughter – along with her eight-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter – to visit her brother for the first time, but says the condition of the area made the experience “horrific”.

Megan said that when the family arrived at that part of the cemetery, which is specifically for families who have lost children at the L&D, they found it was “overgrown” and not being maintained.

The baby graves in Luton Church Burial Ground. Picture: Megan Goffar

Megan said: “In the trees, there are discarded clothes everywhere, car stereos, and other belongings. There were syringes, foils, empty pill packets, shoes, dirty nappies. It’s all overgrown up there.

“It’s just vile up there, it looks like they are only tending to be the bits you see when you walk into the cemetery.”

A spokesperson for the Trustees of Luton Church Burial Ground said that “it was deeply saddened” to hear about Megan’s experience – but said that as a “small charitable trust entrusted with the care of a large cemetery”, it faces “significant challenges in maintaining the grounds”.

They said: “While we strive to keep the cemetery tidy and well-maintained, particularly the area dedicated to baby graves, we are not in control of who uses the space. Unfortunately, members of the public can leave litter and debris which are beyond our control.”

Megan told Luton Today: “Me, my daughter and my son tried to tidy up as much as we could around the babies’ graves, but it was too much for us to do in one go.

“I still find it really difficult to go up there nearly 15 years on, it was horrific, I couldn't even really go for the reason why I was going because of the state of it I couldn't focus. I spent most of my time there cleaning up the other graves, it’s so sad.”

She added: “It really upset me. It was horrible. My eight-year-old was in tears, he couldn't believe the state of his brother’s resting place.”

The spokesperson continued: “Upon receiving the mother's complaint, we took immediate action to clear the area of debris to the best of our abilities. We want to assure Megan Goffar and all the families who have loved ones resting in our cemetery that we take their concerns very seriously.

“We have a regular maintenance and litter-picking schedule in place to ensure that the baby graves area along with the whole site is kept tidy and mown. We will be monitoring the area over the next few weeks.

“We are open to working with the local community and authorities to address the broader issues of antisocial behaviour and drug-related activities that sometimes, regrettably, find their way into the cemetery grounds.