A group of women in Whipsnade who knit special teddies for children experiencing trauma have donated them to Bedfordshire Police, social services and the Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

Around 15 ladies meet at Whipsnade’s St Mary Magdalene church every month for a ‘knit and natter’ afternoon.

For a year now, organiser Jo King, and attendee Jane Wright have been giving bags of handcrafted ‘trauma teddies’ to Bedfordshire Police, the Luton and Dunstable Hospital, and social services to pass onto children in their care.

Last week, the police told the knitters about how important the teddies have become, with four siblings from the same family given a bear each from the force.

Whipsnade Church's 'Knit and Natter' group make 'trauma teddies'. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Jane said: "It's phenomenal to hear that they're helping, because obviously the girls have been knitting them for ages, but we've never actually had any feedback.”

And it’s not just children benefitting from the group. Jane explained: “The Whipsnade Park Homes community is phenomenal. They support each other and they love doing things. The church is a social base for them to come and meet each other and do some good. They love doing it.”

Premature babies on the neonatal ward of the hospital have also been given hats and blankets knitted by the group.

Charmaine Norrish, deputy fundraising manager for Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity, said: “We are truly grateful for all items carefully knitted for our patients across the Trust. The time, love and dedication means the world to us.