Michael Woods - now, and during the Second World War. Picture: Blind Veterans UK

A blind Second World War veteran from Dunstable will march for the first time at the Cenotaph this Remembrance Sunday (November 10), after being supported by a special charity.

Michael Woods will join other blind veterans supported by Blind Veterans UK as they marching at the Cenotaph as part of national Remembrance Sunday commemorations.

The 100-year-old joined the RAF in 1943 where he worked as an aircraft mechanic, mostly tending to Lancaster bombers, at RAF Coningsby and at RAF Skellingthorpe with the 61 Squadron.

Michael said: “As a mechanic I wasn’t meant to be in the planes flying but used to do so quite often. It was illegal, of course, but I remember that the crew would always say that if the mechanic is happy to fly with us then he must be pretty confident in the plane!”

After the war, Michael was sent to Palestine where he saw out his service. He is particularly proud of having driven down to Egypt to have a very intimate tour of the pyramids and Valley of the Kings. He was discharged in 1947 with the rank of Leading Aircraftman.

Later in life, Michael lost his sight due to age-related macular degeneration and glaucoma. He said: “My sight started to go gradually because of the glaucoma at first but I remember having just driven back from the west country, I got pneumonia and had to go to hospital and after that my vision had got a lot worse.

“I was driving until I was 94 but couldn’t do so after that. That’s the thing I missed the most. I’d driven since I was a young man in the RAF and it felt like I’d lost my independence.”

He was put in touch with Blind Veterans UK and started getting support from the charity in 2020.

He said: “Joining Blind Veterans UK has been ever so helpful to me. Every month or so we meet up as a group in the local area and all the staff are so helpful and kind.

“But being given the opportunity to march at the Cenotaph with Blind Veterans UK will be the best thing they’ve done for me. It will make feel ever so proud.

Michael will be marching for the first time with 40 fellow blind veterans at the Cenotaph this Sunday.

He added: “I’ve never marched at the Cenotaph before. My wife and I would always watch it and the Festival of Remembrance on television but it’s so special that I’ll be there marching at 100-years-old.”

CEO of Blind Veterans UK, Adrian Bell, said: “During Remembrance, we honour the courageous sacrifice of all those who gave their lives for their country. We also acknowledge the significant challenges faced by veterans living with life-altering injuries from their service.

“I am honoured to march alongside Michael and our group of over 40 blind veterans at the Cenotaph this year. I know many others will be participating in poignant ceremonies in communities nationwide.”

Michael said: “If you have served in the armed forces and are experiencing vision problems, even if your service was many years ago like mine, I would really encourage you to get on to Blind Veterans UK.”