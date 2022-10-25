Bakers Greggs has opened its first drive-thru in Dunstable with a brand-new shop at Insignia Park, Luton Road.

The new shop, which will create 14 jobs in the local area, is the on-the-go retailer’s 18th UK drive-thru as the demand for drive-thrus continue to increase.

The shop will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, including the on-the-go-retailer’s new autumn menu offerings: the Vegan Southern Fried Chicken Baguette, Vegan Bean and CheeZe Toastie and Roast Chicken & Stuffing Baguette.

Delicious, bakes and sweet treats will also be available for those looking to grab a bite on-the-go and customers will also be able to make Click + Collect orders via the Greggs App.

For those yet to download the Greggs App, customers can get a free bake in addition to the free hot drink when you sign up before January 2 2023.

Customers will be able to take advantage of Greggs’ deals throughout the day, including its famed breakfast combinations, offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside an orange juice or hot drink - served until 11am every day.

Shop Manager Sylwia Gardocka said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new drive-thru. We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway or Click + Collect.”

Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs, said: “Our new drive-thru in Dunstable has brought 14 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”