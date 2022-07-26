Jobs boost for Houghton Regis as new care home opens

Thorn Springs is opening later this year

Thorn Springs is recruiting for up to 65 team members ahead of its launch later this year.

The home, which has been named after the historic Thorn Spring moated site, is recruiting for various positions including care management, care assistants and kitchen, domestic and admin staff.

The new team will complete a thorough induction period before the home opens, providing residential and dementia care for up to 66 residents.

Thorn Springs, in Collie Place in Houghton Regis, has benefitted from a £12m investment and will be the 31st home for provider Ideal Carehomes.

The home boasts a cinema, an airy botanical room leading onto landscaped gardens, a traditional tea room with a balcony, beauty parlour and opulent Sky Bar.

The caring staff team will be focused on creating a welcoming and fulfilling lifestyle for the people who live at Thorn Springs via their round-the-clock support, regular and varied activities, healthy and nutritious food and laundry and housekeeping service.

Sarah Colling, head of development and engagement and a regional finalist for the Great British Care Awards within the ‘Workforce Development’ category, said: “It is a great time to join the Ideal Carehomes family.

“We have unique training and development initiatives through our Ideal Academy, including industry-leading training, career progression opportunities via a range of learning resources such as e-learning and specialist workshops.

“Ideal Academy was founded with the idea that anyone can have a career in care. Somebody could start with us having absolutely no experience, on a starting salary of £22,000 per annum, and can very quickly be fully trained to have a career with us through our internal management course, Ideal Futures.”

Managing director, Stacey Linn, said: “Whilst our environments are second to none, it is our staff team who make our homes the best places to live, and who help our residents to retain their independence whilst supporting them to live an active lifestyle.

“We are looking for people who really want to make a difference and would like to be part of the Thorn Springs story right from the very start.”