Join Luton’s ‘Big Gay Family Picnic’ this Sunday at Stockwood Park

The ‘Big Gay Family Picnic’ is set to take place this weekend – following on from the success of Luton’s first ever Pride festival this summer.

The Pride In Luton team is inviting the town’s lesbian, gay, bi, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) communities – and their allies – to the picnic on Sunday at Stockwood Discovery Centre from 12pm to 4pm.

Attendees are advised to bring their own food and drink, while the Pride team will run activities for families, including face painting for children and live music from Emma Stevens.

The first ever Pride in Luton was held this year

Kelsie Holdstock, co-chair of Pride In Luton, said: "After a fantastic first Pride in June, we are delighted to bring another family fun LGBTQ+ event to Luton. Our aim is to offer support in rebuilding a vibrant and inclusive LGBTQ+ community in Luton. Our thanks go to Easyjet for their support and the Culture Trust for their allyship in achieving this goal.

"Pride in Luton can offer a safe and inclusive place for LGBTQ+ community to thrive and we look forward to seeing you on Sunday and at future events."

The cafe will also be open at Stockwood.

Due to the park's rules, attendees are unable to bring dogs unless they are support dogs and no barbeques are allowed. The committee has also made arrangements in the event of bad weather.