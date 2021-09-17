Join Mall Luton green brigade and get free canvas bag in return for five plastic ones

If you're keen to join the green brigade - and who of us isn't? - you can swap five plastic bags for a free reusable canvas shopping bag at The Mall Luton.

A special recycle station has been installed at the customer service desk next to Chopstix.

It's part of their #GoPlasticFree campaign which runs until September 26 and coincides with Great Big Green Week and Recycle Week.

Ditch the plastic at the Mall Luton

The centre also has a range of new graphics, in line with their ongoing sustainability programme.

The new Church Street entrance sign has been printed on material made from recycled bottles, highlighting The Mall's commitment to creating a greener environment.

This includes a beehive installed on the roof earlier this year and a water filling station to top up reusable bottles.