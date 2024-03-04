Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton will be celebrating International Women’s Day on March 8 with a series of events designed to promote the role of women in local and worldwide society.

The borough council is hosting a series of events to help promote this year’s theme: Invest in women: Accelerate progress.

Events include:

Women's International Day is on March 8

> Wednesday, March 6; at Metro Bank from 10am to 12pm, networking event with Sarah Loftus from Luton All Women’s Centre who will be talking about its Employers Against Domestic Abuse scheme and Ruth Robb, chief executive of Azalea which works to empower and facilitate sustainable transformation in the lives of the men, women and neighbourhoods impacted by sex trafficking. Book tickets here

> Enabling Women’s Careers – zoom seminar – 12pm to 1.30pm; Led by Caroline Martin, President C & S E CII and Leadership Trainer, Enabling Wings, a session walking through the history of the chartered insurance industry. More details and to book here

> Thursday, March 7; Women of Colour in Policing in Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire is organising an online teams event with a variety of national and international speakers, looking at the theme of ‘Inspiring Inclusion’ and the importance of inspiring this generation through the use of role models. Join the teams meeting from 10am to 1pm Meeting ID: 379 013 521 633 Passcode: NttsbG.

> Friday, March 8; Azalea will be holding an open house between 10am and 12pm at 3a Upper George St, Luton. Just drop in to visit the centre and learn about the work Azalea does among those who have been exploited and sex trafficked.

> Town Hall between 2pm and 5pm there will be Culture Swaps – an opportunity to exchange style and tastes by wearing traditional clothing or bringing food. The event is organised by Luton Foodbank and everyone is asked to bring a non-perishable item to donate. This event will be hosted by Councillor Fatima Begum.

> Town Hall from 5pm to 7pm the Mayor of Luton, Councillor Yaqub Hanif will host Count Her In: invest in women, accelerate progress. Several key note speakers including the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Susan Lousada and Councillor Hazel Simmons, leader of the council, will speak to the theme.

> On the same date there will be an All Day Celebration at the Centre for Youth and Community Development, 94-106 Leagrave Road, LU4 8HZ. Included is 10am to 11am Breakfast: play and stay session; Lunch from 12pm to 2pm; “My faith empowers me” a sisters circle lunch and prayer time; Afternoon tea from 3pm to 5pm; emotional wellbeing workshop and pampering session. For more information call 01582 519500. To book for a session email [email protected] or text 07496 822283

> Saturday, March 9; Tea and cakes Central Baptist Church, 52A Park St with Councillor Charmaine Isles, 10.30am to 12.30pm, call 07745 736041 for details

