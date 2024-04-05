Join the Breakfast Club at Luton's Strathmore Methodist Church
Covid has been blame for many things, including making people feel isolated and alone.
But Luton’s Strathmore Methodist Church is trying to change all that.
It started a Breakfast Club in 2018 to foster unity the community and last year introduced the Family Breakfast Club.
Administrator Amarachi Uba explains: “We want to make Sunday a day to look forward to.
"Since Covid there’s been a disconnect, a lack of engagement and interaction. We’re trying in our little way to change that.
“On the first and third Sundays of every month, people come together and we serve free breakfast meals.
"We talk, share experiences and have fun. As the family breakfast grows, we are trying to introduce new ideas to engage everyone, especially the children—things like singing lessons, a research area and so on.”
> The next one is on Sunday (April 7) from 8.30 – 10am at the church on 43 Strathmore Avenue.