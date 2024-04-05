The poster advertising the Breakfast Club at Strathmore Methodist Church

Covid has been blame for many things, including making people feel isolated and alone.

But Luton’s Strathmore Methodist Church is trying to change all that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It started a Breakfast Club in 2018 to foster unity the community and last year introduced the Family Breakfast Club.

Administrator Amarachi Uba explains: “We want to make Sunday a day to look forward to.

"Since Covid there’s been a disconnect, a lack of engagement and interaction. We’re trying in our little way to change that.

“On the first and third Sundays of every month, people come together and we serve free breakfast meals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We talk, share experiences and have fun. As the family breakfast grows, we are trying to introduce new ideas to engage everyone, especially the children—things like singing lessons, a research area and so on.”