Join the Hatters’ promotion party in Luton town centre this Sunday

A party has been arranged for this Sunday (May 5) in St George’s Square to celebrate Luton Town earning promotion to the Championship.

The Hatters sealed back-to-back promotions after third-placed Portsmouth lost 3-2 to Peterborough on Tuesday evening and Sunderland were defeated 2-1 at Fleetwood.

Last year's promotion celebrations in the town centre

That has relieved the pressure from Saturday’s final game of the season. With promotion secured the players can now claim the League One crown with victory over Oxford at Kenilworth Road.

There’s sure to be a party atmosphere on Saturday, and Luton Council announced today they are also throwing a celebration for fans on the Sunday too.

The Mayor of Luton, Cllr Naseem Ayub, is inviting supporters to St George’s Square to mark the club’s remarkable season – which has also seen them secure planning permission for a new stadium at Power Court and the Newlands Park mixed-used scheme near M1 J10.

Following pre-entertainment on the stage from a local band starting at 11am, the main party will kick off when Hatters players and officials arrive in St George’s Square from Kenilworth Road in an open-top bus at around 12.15pm, before joining the Mayor onto a stage for short celebratory speeches hosted by BBC Three Counties Radio.

The team and officials will then make their way to a private reception in the Town Hall, with season highlights playing on large screens in the Square until 2pm.

Cllr Ayub said: “It has been a monumental year – on and off the pitch – for Luton Town Football Club. Not only have they had another outstanding season and achieved back to back promotions, but they’ve also got the seal of approval for a new stadium at Power Court, marking a big step in the club’s history and their ambitions for the future.

“I’d like to offer the team, staff and all the fans my congratulations and I would like to warmly invite the club’s supporters and everyone in Luton along to the event so we can all come together in celebrating their success.”

Laura Church, Luton Council’s Interim Chief Executive, added: “We are all absolutely delighted with Luton Town securing another promotion in what has been an incredible season. We know how much this means to the supporters and the town as a whole.

“When Luton Town does well, the whole town does well, and promotion to the Championship will ensure a fantastic vibe across Luton for the foreseeable future and a positive boost to the economy next season. I look forward to seeing as many people as possible on Sunday.”

The open-top bus tour will depart Kenilworth Road at around 12noon and proceed to St George’s Square at walking pace via Dunstable Road, Telford Way, and Manchester Street.

In order to aid safe and smooth running of the event, the following roads will be closed from 9am-3pm: Guildford Street, Bridge Street, Gordon Street, Alma Street, Alma Link, Manchester Street, George Street, Upper George Street, Wellington Street, Dunstable Place, New Bedford Road (jct. with Luton-Dunstable Busway) and Oak Road.

Motorists are advised to plan alternative routes around the area between those times.

The day’s event is being funded by the council’s airport company, London Luton Airport Limited, to acknowledge the support that the airport receives from the people of Luton.

Approximate times:

11am- Pre entertainment in St George’s Square

12noon- Buses leave LTFC

12.15pm - Buses arrive at St George’s Square

12.20pm- Stage Show

1.15pm- Private Civic Reception and Balcony photo

2.30pm- Buses return to LTFC