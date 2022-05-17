Jubilee celebrations: Families can see cute characters come to life in 'street safari' in Luton

Take part in the Platinum Jubilee Trail in Luton

Luton Business Improvement District (BID) has teamed up with High Street Safari to run the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon Trail, to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

The innovative experience, which has been fully funded by Luton BID, lets families choose what happens in the story, and anyone with a smartphone can take part for free.

Participants will not only discover cute characters along the route, but they also get to see them burst to life in augmented reality and take selfies and record videos with them.

Families will be guided on their trip by Sir Barnaby Beacon as he visits seven memorable and magical friends, like Charlie Crown or Theadora Throne, who have come to life from Buckingham Palace and gone on a trip to see Luton town centre.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon Trail is located at seven stops around the town centre to visit, including The Mall and The Galaxy: New Look, The Mall, The Entertainer, The Mall, The Works, The Mall, Luton Central Library, St George’s Square, The Galaxy, Bridge Street, Gravity Active Entertainment, The Galaxy and The Hat Factory, Bute Street.

Julia Horsman, Luton BID Manager, said: “The idea behind this trail is to encourage families to come into Luton town centre with a safe, socially distanced and free event.

“Shopping parents will love being able to get the kids on board with this amazing experience and families looking for a relaxing day out can encourage kids to have a screen-time break, do some walking and get rewarded at the end.

“With the cost of living rapidly rising right now, this is a great way to keep the whole family entertained for free in Luton town centre. The trail takes about forty-five minutes to complete but can be completed in more than one visit, and participants win a free, digital fun pack at the end.”

The trail is running now until June 12. To find out more about the trail, visit www.jubileebeacontrail.com