Judo teamwork helps provide new defibrillator in Dunstable

A newly installed defibrillator is now ready for community use in Dunstable, thanks to a team effort from the members of the St Katherine’s Judo club.

The mayor and deputy mayor of Dunstable Liz Jones and Lisa Bird, MP Andrew Selous, DCFO Chris Bigland, club members and local residents gathered outside the Sportsman PH to celebrate the installation and officially cut the ribbon.

The Sportsman also provided the installation while Bluprint-Uk made vinyl stickers for the collection pots to raise the cash. The Cake House for provided personalised cupcakes for the occasion.

Dunstable Mayor Cllr. Liz Jones and Deputy Mayor Cllr. Lisa Bird - photo John Chatterley

Lead Coach Grahame Hedgecock said: "I wish to thank everyone that has made this happen, Jo Crosby, Rob Patterson the landlord of the Sportsman PH, Central Beds Council councillors John Chatterley and David McVicar for providing the initial funding through the Community Grant Scheme together with the many donations from Katherine Drive businesses.

"Although now in place I sincerely hope that the defibrillator is never needed, but it’s always great to know that the club and the local community have it on hand.”

Jo Crosby, whose son is a member of the club said: “The club are very proud that we have been able to achieve obtaining this defibrillator. Although a relatively small club, we have bred National Champions, gold, silver, and bronze medal winners in country-wide competitions.”

St Katherine's Judo Club with MP Andrew Selous - Photo John Chatterley