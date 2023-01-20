Just Eat research reveals Luton ranks 8th in the UK when it comes to high ratings for its takeaways
Takeaways in the town have an average customer rating of 4.91 out of 6
New research from Just Eat has found Luton’s restaurants and takeaways are a favourite with diners.
The town came eighth in the UK when it comes its eateries getting high reviews.
The research calculated the total average for each town or city’s restaurants, relative to the total volume of reviews that it got for its restaurants, to reveal the places with the highest average takeaway and restaurant reviews.
The town makes number eight in the top ten, with an average rating of 4.91 out of 6 for its takwaways. In Luton Just Eat works with around 435 restaurant partners, serving more than 49 different cuisines. It has had 48,630 reviews, from a population of over 193,669.
Nationwide the survey found dishes increasing in popularity are spare ribs, noodles, and Belgian and Georgian cuisines, but old favourite curry has slipped to 18th – just one above salads.