Just Eat research reveals Luton ranks 8th in the UK when it comes to high ratings for its takeaways

Food order and delivery service Just Eat app on a smart phone. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

New research from Just Eat has found Luton’s restaurants and takeaways are a favourite with diners.

The town came eighth in the UK when it comes its eateries getting high reviews.

The research calculated the total average for each town or city’s restaurants, relative to the total volume of reviews that it got for its restaurants, to reveal the places with the highest average takeaway and restaurant reviews.

The town makes number eight in the top ten, with an average rating of 4.91 out of 6 for its takwaways. In Luton Just Eat works with around 435 restaurant partners, serving more than 49 different cuisines. It has had 48,630 reviews, from a population of over 193,669.