Luton and Dunstable people looking for a takeaway delivery this Friday could be in for a disappointment.

Drivers with delivery companies Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo are taking strike action after claiming their payments for each delivery have been driven down, from a high of around £9 to around £3 for each trip now.

Around 60 food delivery drivers are expected to take strike action outside McDonalds in George Street, Luton on Friday, from 10am-midnight. The group, Luton All Food Delivery Drivers, has around 200 people on its Whats App.

Other drivers not taking part in the strike action are being asked to stay at home for the day.

Many of the drivers have been working with the companies for around two to three years.

One man leading the action said: “Before, we used to make around 15 to 20 deliveries a day, but now that they are employing more drivers it’s gone down to around five or six a day.

"Some people are working from 7am to around 2.30am the next day just to make a living.”

But he says the companies’ response to concerns has been to say the drivers could always move on to other jobs.

"They have so many drivers lined up so they can get rid of us and they just don’t care,” he said.

The drivers are self-employed, which means they are responsible for all the costs for their car, insurance, including food delivery insurance, and fuel costs which have risen dramatically over the past six months.

"We are working long hours and we are struggling,” the campaigner said. “We want some sort of a pay rise.”

He said the group had also heard of other areas where drivers were considering action.

The drivers are asking for better pay, an increase to cover increased fuel costs and revisit how drivers are contacted when out on jobs.

Under the business model self-employed drivers collect pre-ordered food from restaurants and takeaways throughout the area, which are then delivered to people’s homes.