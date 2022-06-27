Keech Hospice Care gets £1k boost from Amazon in Dunstable

The donation will go towards outdoor seating in the Keech garden

Keech Hospice Care has received a £1,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Dunstable.

Keech Hospice in Luton is one of only a few hospices in the UK that provides specialist care for both adults and children who have life-limiting and terminal illnesses.

The charity has been supported by Amazon since 2017, with the fulfilment centre teams in Dunstable and Milton Keynes making donations to the hospice for almost five years.

This donation will be used to provide outside seating that is fully accessible to all patients and their families, enabling shared time between loved ones.

Omer Kartal, General Manager at Amazon in Dunstable, said: “Keech Hospice provides incredible care and support for adults and children with life-limiting and terminal illnesses. Amazon has a longstanding relationship with the team at Keech Hospice and we’re pleased to contribute once again to the efforts of the staff and volunteers.”

Katarzyna Daszuta, an Amazon employee who nominated the charity, added: “The support services provided at Keech Hospice are so important for families in our community.”

Bianca-Lee John, from Keech Hospice, said: “From all at Keech Hospice, we want to say a big thank you to Omer and the team at Amazon. This donation will contribute greatly to our efforts in providing high quality support services for those in need in our community.”

The donation to Keech Hospice was made as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities in and around its operating locations.