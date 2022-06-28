Keech Hospice Care has received £1,000 to provide music and art therapy sessions for children.

Housebuilder Bellway donated the cash to the Luton-based hospice which will provide eight therapy sessions.

Kate Gooden, fundraiser at Keech Hospice Care, said: “We are very grateful to Bellway for this donation and are really excited to be working together.

Bellway Sales Advisor, Matthew Quinney with Keech Hospice Care Fundraising Manager, Bianca-Lee John and Bellway Sales Manager Aly Morehen

“£1,000 is an amazing donation and will allow us to fund eight sessions of both music and art therapy for those children, which is just fantastic.

“We offer music and art therapy to adults and children and it is a really powerful way of exploring and expressing emotions in a safe way.”

Keech Hospice Care celebrated its 30th anniversary last year and during the past year has helped more than 2,500 adults, children and relatives offering health care and vital support.

Sales Manager at Bellway Northern Home Counties, Aly Morehen, said: “I’ve had the pleasure of meeting some of the team at Keech Hospice Care and the work they do for the people who need it in the local community is amazing.

“We are more than happy to help support the hospice with this £1,000 donation and hope it makes a positive difference to children who will benefit from music and art therapy.

“We hope this is just the start of a lasting relationship between Bellway and Keech Hospice Care.”