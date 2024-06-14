Keech Hospice Care reveals reader’s images selected for 2025 charity calendar

Earlier this year, we invited you to submit your best pictures of your area to us for the chance of getting it featured in Keech Hospice Care’s annual calendar.

While a stunning image of Luton’s Wardown Park was voted as the ‘Reader’s Choice’ for this year, the charity has been busy selecting more of your submissions to feature in the calendar.

Keech Hospice Care provides free, specialist care for adults in Luton and south Bedfordshire, and for children in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes.

Emma Page, retail operations support officer at the charity said: "We were overwhelmed to receive such high quality photos for the Keech Calendar photo competition. The wonder and diversity of the landscapes in our region was captured beautifully in the images, and we're humbled that so many people took the time and effort to take part.

“Thank you to everyone who did and a special congratulations goes to the winners, whose photos will be appearing in the keech calendar 2025, helping us to raise much-needed funds for Keech Hospice Care."

Here we are revealing all the beautiful pictures taken across the counties that have made it into the 2025 calendar, which will go on sale at the end of September.

Scroll to see who made the cut:

1 . January For the first picture of the calendar, Richard Southan's shot of the sun setting in Biggleswade Common was chosen. Photo: Richard Southan

2 . June Next up is June's picture, and it also happens to be our 'Reader's Choice', here is Kelly Djerboua's shot of Wardown Park in Luton Photo: Kelly Djerboua

3 . September This stunning shot of the sun creeping up behind the Dunstable Down's is September's picture, taken by Zonera Malik Photo: Zonera Malik