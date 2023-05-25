Two mysterious fundraisers in costumes will be in Luton town centre to raise donations for Keech Hospice.

The fundraisers will also be requesting donations for a raffle that will take place on Friday (June 2). Tickets for the raffle will cost £1 for five, and prize donations will be accepted.

Current prizes for the raffle include a £50 Amazon voucher donated by Boxing Saves Lives, Mead Open farm tickets, two pamper hampers, and paw patrol children craft sets.

The two mysterious Luton fundraisers are raising funds for Keech Hospice

The costumed fundraisers are hoping to collect a substantial amount to help the patients at Keech.

Keech Hospice said: “All donations received will help us continue to provide our vital services for children or young people diagnosed with a terminal illness or life-limiting conditions.

"Our children service’s consists of an in-patient unit, community nursing team, day support and supportive care team (which includes music, art and complementary therapists, bereavement support workers and social workers), all of whom will support a child and their family, both at times of crisis and when our specialist care is needed from day to day. All donations are gratefully received and will make a difference when it matters the most”.